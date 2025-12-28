Left Menu

Finance Ministry Tightens Vigilance Reporting for Bank Directors

The finance ministry has mandated prompt reporting of vigilance-related matters concerning whole-time directors of public sector banks and financial institutions. This directive addresses delays in reporting adverse information about board-level appointees, ensuring comprehensive disclosure in vigilance clearance processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 13:29 IST
Finance Ministry Tightens Vigilance Reporting for Bank Directors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The finance ministry has issued a directive to public sector banks and financial institutions, including insurance companies, requiring them to promptly report any vigilance-related matters concerning their whole-time directors. This comes in response to previous instances where adverse information about board-level appointees went unreported in a timely fashion.

The directive from the Department of Financial Services highlights serious concerns over the omission of significant information, particularly information relevant to appointments and promotions. The ministry has mandated comprehensive disclosures in vigilance clearances, including court directions and internal committee findings, to ensure transparency.

In a related development, Executive Director Pankaj Dwivedi of Union Bank of India was demoted to General Manager due to vigilance clearance issues, underscoring the importance of the ministry's directive for strict compliance by PSUs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NCLAT Overturns NCLT’s Decision in Culver Max Insolvency Case

NCLAT Overturns NCLT’s Decision in Culver Max Insolvency Case

 India
2
Identity Dilemmas in West Bengal: The Challenge of the Unmapped Voters

Identity Dilemmas in West Bengal: The Challenge of the Unmapped Voters

 India
3
Internal Rift Shakes National Citizen Party Over Controversial Alliance

Internal Rift Shakes National Citizen Party Over Controversial Alliance

 Bangladesh
4
Guinea's Presidential Elections: Doumbouya's Path to Power

Guinea's Presidential Elections: Doumbouya's Path to Power

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025