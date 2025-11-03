Left Menu

Devastating Road Accident in Telangana Claims Multiple Lives

A tragic road accident in Rangareddy district, Telangana, has resulted in at least 17 fatalities. Telangana Jagruthi President K Kavitha, among others, offered condolences and called for immediate government intervention for the victims. An investigation is underway to determine the accident's causes, involving a TGSRTC bus and a truck.

Updated: 03-11-2025 10:44 IST
Devastating Road Accident in Telangana Claims Multiple Lives
Telangana Jagruthi chief K Kavitha (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident in the Rangareddy district of Telangana claimed the lives of at least 17 individuals, leaving the community in profound shock. Telangana Jagruthi President and MLC K Kavitha extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, calling for immediate government action to aid those affected.

According to officials, the accident occurred early Monday morning when a TGSRTC bus collided with a truck near Khanapur Gate, within the jurisdiction of the Chevella police station. BRS Working President KT Rama Rao echoed the call for swift government intervention, emphasizing the need for better medical care and a thorough investigation into the accident's causes.

In response to the tragedy, Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar reached out to key officials, demanding immediate medical assistance for the injured. Preliminary reports suggest the accident was caused by a collision with a tipper coming from the wrong direction. Authorities are on site, and more details are expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

