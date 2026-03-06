Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Police Officer Dies from Unintentional Gunshot

Assistant Sub-Inspector Mahavir Singh of Rajasthan Police succumbed to an accidental gunshot from his service revolver at his residence in Bhilwara. The incident occurred while he was unloading the firearm. Preliminary investigations suggest the shooting was unintended, with further actions pending on the post-mortem findings.

Jaipur | Updated: 06-03-2026 14:49 IST
An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Rajasthan Police tragically lost his life following an accidental discharge of his service revolver. The incident took place at his home in Bhilwara while ASI Mahavir Singh, who had recently been promoted, was unloading the weapon, officials reported.

The bullet fatally struck Singh in the head, leading to his immediate death. Deputy Superintendent of Police Sajjan Singh confirmed that initial investigations portray the incident as an accident.

Authorities have announced that subsequent procedures will be based on the results of the post-mortem examination, ensuring a thorough investigation into the unfortunate event.

