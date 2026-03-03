Tragic Accident at Chinki-Boras Dam Construction: Safety Lapses Under Scrutiny

In a tragic incident at the Chinki-Boras dam project in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, a 26-year-old labourer was killed when soil collapsed on him while a pit was being dug. The mishap, reported by locals to have occurred due to safety lapses, calls for immediate scrutiny.

Witnesses at the Bareli region site, where the construction work involved laying large pipelines, stated that warnings were ignored by the JCB operator as he continued to remove soil despite knowing a worker was in the pit. The soil's collapse trapped Chhotu Nagariya, leading to his death.

Concerns over the lack of safety gear highlight serious lapses in worker welfare and site management. An investigation has been launched by police to ascertain the details surrounding the incident and determine accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)