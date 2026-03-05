Tragic Accident: Coal Truck Overturns in Meghalaya

A tragic accident in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills claimed the life of one woman and injured three others. The incident occurred on National Highway 6 when a coal-laden truck skidded off the road and overturned, colliding with two vehicles, officials reported.

The truck, en route from Khliehriat to Lumshnong, lost control at Byndihati village, leading to the unfortunate accident. Police Superintendent Pankaj Kumar Rasgania confirmed the collision involved a car and a jeep, both of which were traveling along the highway. All passengers sustained injuries and were immediately taken to Khliehriat Civil Hospital for medical attention.

Authorities confirmed that the coal was being transported to a cement factory according to Standard Operating Procedure. An investigation into the causes of the accident is underway, officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)