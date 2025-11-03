Left Menu

Beauty Guru or Money Launderer? The Case Against Sandeepa Virk Unravels

The Tis Hazari court issued a notice to beauty influencer Sandeepa Virk and Amit Gupta following a charge sheet by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged money laundering. The court will decide on Virk's bail plea, amid claims that her beauty product website is a front for financial fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 22:49 IST
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tis Hazari court took a decisive step on Monday, serving notices to beauty influencer Sandeepa Virk and Amit Gupta in connection with a money laundering charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Additionally, the court has summoned both parties to present pre-summoning evidence on November 17.

Following arguments, the court has reserved its decision on Virk's bail plea, which was filed after her arrest on August 12. The Special Public Prosecutor representing the ED has opposed this plea, setting the stage for a verdict expected shortly.

The charge sheet accuses Virk and Gupta of violating sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). According to the ED, Virk allegedly misused a false online persona to defraud consumers, presenting herself as the owner of a non-existent beauty product company.

Search operations by the ED, conducted in August across Delhi and Mumbai, revealed that Virk's website, hyboocare.com, operates without proper user registration, shows faulty payment gateways, and has minimal public engagement, hinting at money-laundering activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

