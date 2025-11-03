Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes Maharashtra Govt's Flood Relief: Calls For Urgent Action

Uddhav Thackeray criticized the Maharashtra government for inadequate flood relief for farmers. Despite the announcement of a Rs 31,628-crore package, Thackeray pointed out unmet promises, like the MNREGA compensation. The state government assures farmers' support, while Thackeray plans to visit Marathwada for firsthand assessment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 23:35 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray unleashed a scathing critique of the Maharashtra government's handling of flood relief measures on Monday, questioning the lack of announcements to support distressed farmers. Thackeray highlighted the plight of farmers in Marathwada, who are yet to receive the pledged MNREGA compensation to rebuild their devastated lands.

The former Chief Minister pointed out the government's overdue response, referencing his tenure when he waived crop insurance debts. "Farmers face financial hurdles with their lands washed away," Thackeray said, urging the administration to expedite relief measures. He also announced plans to visit Marathwada for direct engagement with the affected farming community.

In response, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reassured farmers, citing a recent Rs 31,000-crore relief package. He urged patience among the agricultural sector, warning against hasty actions. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis affirmed this stance, with a commitment of Rs 31,628 crore to cushion 68 lakh hectares of ruined crops spread across 29 Maharashtra districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

