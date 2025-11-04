Left Menu

Drone Strike Shakes Key Russian Petrochemical Plant

A Ukrainian drone strike damaged a water-treatment facility at Russia's Sterlitamak petrochemical plant in Bashkortostan. Despite the partial collapse, there were no injuries, and plant operations remained uninterrupted. Russia labeled the attacks as terrorism, while Ukraine defended them as self-defense measures in the ongoing conflict.

04-11-2025 10:29 IST
A Ukrainian drone attack targeted the Sterlitamak petrochemical plant in Russia, causing damage to a water-treatment facility without resulting in injuries, authorities reported on Tuesday.

The plant, located in Bashkortostan some 1,500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, continued to operate normally according to regional head Radiy Khabirov via Telegram. Both drones involved in the attack were destroyed, and the Russian defense system reported downing an additional 83 drones across seven regions.

Ukraine, without commenting immediately on this incident, has increased drone and missile strikes within Russia, targeting various installations deemed part of the Kremlin's war efforts. Russia has condemned these as acts of terrorism, whereas Ukraine views them as legitimate acts of self-defense in the ongoing conflict initiated by Russia in February 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

