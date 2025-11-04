Left Menu

Gunshot Drama Over Money Dispute Lands 22-Year-Old in Hospital

A 22-year-old was hospitalized with a gunshot wound following a suspected financial dispute with friends. The police received information at Dr Hedgewar Hospital and are investigating the incident. The youth's criminal background and previous threats suggest the shooting might be linked to unresolved financial issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 11:04 IST
Gunshot Drama Over Money Dispute Lands 22-Year-Old in Hospital
Representative Image (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old man was admitted to Dr Hedgewar Hospital on Monday night with a gunshot wound, authorities reported. Police suspect a financial dispute with friends may have sparked the violence. The local police station was alerted at approximately 11:10 PM, prompting the Station House Officer (SHO) and other officials to respond promptly.

Upon arrival at the scene, blood was discovered near an ATM, corroborating details that the victim was attacked while dining with his wife. The Delhi Police issued a statement confirming the gunshot injury to the man's back, and subsequent inquiries unveiled that his acquaintances had warned him earlier that day to settle a monetary issue.

The police preserved the crime scene and inspected the victim, who has a known criminal history, at the hospital. Although coherent, the victim has yet to disclose the identities of his attackers. Police continue their investigation into the case, focusing on the financial dispute as a possible motive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025