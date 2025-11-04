Gunshot Drama Over Money Dispute Lands 22-Year-Old in Hospital

A 22-year-old man was admitted to Dr Hedgewar Hospital on Monday night with a gunshot wound, authorities reported. Police suspect a financial dispute with friends may have sparked the violence. The local police station was alerted at approximately 11:10 PM, prompting the Station House Officer (SHO) and other officials to respond promptly.

Upon arrival at the scene, blood was discovered near an ATM, corroborating details that the victim was attacked while dining with his wife. The Delhi Police issued a statement confirming the gunshot injury to the man's back, and subsequent inquiries unveiled that his acquaintances had warned him earlier that day to settle a monetary issue.

The police preserved the crime scene and inspected the victim, who has a known criminal history, at the hospital. Although coherent, the victim has yet to disclose the identities of his attackers. Police continue their investigation into the case, focusing on the financial dispute as a possible motive.

(With inputs from agencies.)