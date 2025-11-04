Varanasi Shines Bright: Dev Deepawali Celebrations Illuminate Ganga Ghats

Preparations are in full swing at the Ganga Ghats in Varanasi, where the city is gearing up to celebrate Dev Deepawali on November 5, aligning with Kartik Poornima. Sushant Mishra, the organiser of the grand Maha Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, revealed that the Ganga Seva Nidhi conducts an elaborate ritual annually, performed by 21 Brahmins and 42 dev kanayas.

The Dashashwamedh Ghat is adorned with approximately 21 quintals of flowers, and an impressive 51,000 lamps will ignite across the area. S. Rajalingam, Varanasi Divisional Commissioner, indicated that Dev Deepawali's events will also feature a captivating laser show and cultural performances at Raj Ghat, drawing anticipation from the public.

Kashi is vibrant with the upcoming Dev Deepawali festivities, while simultaneously hosting the Ganga Mahotsav from November 1 to 4. This festival will spotlight diverse artists, providing platforms for icons like Pandit Mata Prasad Mishra and Padmashree Geeta Chandran. Notably, the city will shine with over 10 lakh diyas, enhancing its sacred atmosphere with sustainable, cow dung-based lamps.

(With inputs from agencies.)