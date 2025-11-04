Nationwide Digital Leap: Pensioners Empowered at Ahmedabad Mega Camp

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions launched a significant initiative, the Nationwide Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 4.0, by organizing a mega camp in Ahmedabad under the Digital India and Ease of Living missions.

Held by the Department of Telecommunications at Tagore Hall, the camp aims to assist pensioners in submitting their life certificates through digital means. With UIDAI's support for Aadhaar updates, the drive prioritizes efficiency and ease, particularly for super seniors and differently-abled pensioners.

Targeting two crore pensioners nationwide, the campaign leverages Aadhaar-based Face Authentication, easing the submission process without biometric devices. Collaboration among government departments and associations ensures the campaign's reach across India, highlighting the government's commitment to digital empowerment and simplified pension processing.

(With inputs from agencies.)