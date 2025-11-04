Left Menu

Nationwide Digital Leap: Pensioners Empowered at Ahmedabad Mega Camp

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions rolled out the DLC Campaign 4.0, organizing a mega camp in Ahmedabad to streamline pension processes using digital technology. The initiative focuses on Aadhaar-based authentication and aims to assist pensioners in submitting their life certificates effortlessly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:00 IST
Logo of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions (Photo: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions launched a significant initiative, the Nationwide Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 4.0, by organizing a mega camp in Ahmedabad under the Digital India and Ease of Living missions.

Held by the Department of Telecommunications at Tagore Hall, the camp aims to assist pensioners in submitting their life certificates through digital means. With UIDAI's support for Aadhaar updates, the drive prioritizes efficiency and ease, particularly for super seniors and differently-abled pensioners.

Targeting two crore pensioners nationwide, the campaign leverages Aadhaar-based Face Authentication, easing the submission process without biometric devices. Collaboration among government departments and associations ensures the campaign's reach across India, highlighting the government's commitment to digital empowerment and simplified pension processing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

