Himachal Pradesh Unveils Inclusive Municipal Act and Urgent Infrastructure Initiatives

In a noteworthy development for Himachal Pradesh, Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh revealed that the recently sanctioned Municipal Ordinance applies to all urban local bodies in the state, rather than being restricted to Shimla. He announced that the ordinance has been converted into an Act following Cabinet approval and the Governor's assent, focusing on holistic social representation in local governance.

Singh assured that the administration is intent on ensuring comprehensive societal representation in municipal bodies across Himachal. Initiatives include forming a commission via the Social Justice Department to secure adequate representation for the OBC community. He emphasized that municipal and panchayati raj elections will proceed as scheduled, pending the OBC commission's report, which will inform a new reservation roster.

On tourism, Singh clarified that his prior statements regarding the Bajreshwari Mahadev Ropeway project encompass various religious sites. He stressed the need to promote tourism cautiously, respecting local religious beliefs and environmental constraints, while upholding Himachal's sacred status as 'Dev Bhoomi.'

Addressing infrastructure, Singh stated that road repairs and metalling are top priorities, with efforts intensified to complete work before winter. He mentioned recent reviews with officials and directed immediate corrective action against substandard work, ensuring that rigorous quality controls are enforced.

Singh also highlighted financial aid from Post-Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) initiatives, with ₹1,400 crore received and projects valued at Rs 300 crore approved for road restoration. Efforts include the construction of retaining walls and bridges, with tenders already issued for new projects. The Minister assured continuous quality checks and prompt action against any negligence.

