Left Menu

Innovations in Rural Credit, Leadership Changes, Wellness Partnerships, and Water Conservation Achievements

Experian India launched a new credit scoring model for rural consumers to better understand their financial behavior. SBICAP Securities appointed Bhuvaneshwari A as CEO. Della Townships partners with Mayrlife for wellness townships. Sintex achieved a Guinness record for water conservation pledges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 22:22 IST
Innovations in Rural Credit, Leadership Changes, Wellness Partnerships, and Water Conservation Achievements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Experian Credit Information Company of India introduced a transformative credit scoring model aimed at providing rural populations with a fairer assessment of their financial activities. This initiative is set to assist credit institutions in gaining detailed insights into the repayment behaviors and overall financial health of rural consumers, as per a company statement.

In a significant leadership change, SBICAP Securities, the brokerage division of India's largest lender, revealed that Bhuvaneshwari A will assume the role of Managing Director and CEO starting November 1. With over three decades of experience at SBI, most recently serving as Chief General Manager of the Thiruvananthapuram circle, Bhuvaneshwari is expected to bring strategic acumen to the role.

Della Townships made headlines by partnering with Austria's prestigious medical wellness brand, Mayrlife, to bring comprehensive wellness services to India. The partnership is set to establish a series of 'Salutogenic integrated townships' across the country, blending architecture with advanced wellness and medical practices.

Water management company Sintex proclaimed a notable achievement by mobilizing over 31,000 individuals in a single day to commit to responsible water usage. This effort, part of Sintex's 50th-anniversary celebrations, secured a Guinness World Record and aims to enhance access to clean water, significantly reducing waterborne disease risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Norway's Wealth Fund Challenges Musk's Massive Pay Deal Amid Investor Scrutiny

Norway's Wealth Fund Challenges Musk's Massive Pay Deal Amid Investor Scruti...

 Global
2
Revitalizing Real Estate: UP RERA's Green Light for 22 Projects

Revitalizing Real Estate: UP RERA's Green Light for 22 Projects

 India
3
Potential U.S.-North Korea Summit on the Horizon

Potential U.S.-North Korea Summit on the Horizon

 Global
4
India and Israel Forge Zero-Tolerance Terrorism Pact Amidst Strategic Talks

India and Israel Forge Zero-Tolerance Terrorism Pact Amidst Strategic Talks

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025