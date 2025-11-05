Global Market Volatility Amid Tech Sell-Off: A Deep Dive

Global markets experienced widespread declines as trading was marked by a sell-off in major tech stocks. Both European and Asian markets saw shares retreat, although some, like Japan's Nikkei, managed partial recoveries after earlier losses.

The spillover effect from Wall Street was apparent, particularly in Japan, where SoftBank Group's shares plummeted by 10% due to concerns over its AI investments. Similarly, tech companies like Samsung, Toyota, and Nvidia saw notable declines, impacting their broader market positions.

Amidst this turbulence, gold prices surged, reflecting investor unease. Wall Street's focus shifted to corporate earnings, with a significant portion of S&P 500 companies exceeding expectations. However, the nuances of the US economy remain under scrutiny due to the government's continued shutdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)