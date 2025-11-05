Left Menu

Global Market Volatility Amid Tech Sell-Off: A Deep Dive

Global markets saw declines as Big Tech stocks sold off. European and Asian indices retreated, with mixed recoveries. Energy and tech stocks, notably SoftBank, took hits. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones revealed implications of Wall Street tremors, amidst ongoing corporate earnings focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 05-11-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 14:35 IST
Global Market Volatility Amid Tech Sell-Off: A Deep Dive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Global markets experienced widespread declines as trading was marked by a sell-off in major tech stocks. Both European and Asian markets saw shares retreat, although some, like Japan's Nikkei, managed partial recoveries after earlier losses.

The spillover effect from Wall Street was apparent, particularly in Japan, where SoftBank Group's shares plummeted by 10% due to concerns over its AI investments. Similarly, tech companies like Samsung, Toyota, and Nvidia saw notable declines, impacting their broader market positions.

Amidst this turbulence, gold prices surged, reflecting investor unease. Wall Street's focus shifted to corporate earnings, with a significant portion of S&P 500 companies exceeding expectations. However, the nuances of the US economy remain under scrutiny due to the government's continued shutdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aligarh Police Offers Compassionate Amnesty to Elderly Former Offenders

Aligarh Police Offers Compassionate Amnesty to Elderly Former Offenders

 India
2
Election Commission Refutes Rahul Gandhi's Vote Manipulation Claims

Election Commission Refutes Rahul Gandhi's Vote Manipulation Claims

 India
3
China Urges Dutch Cooperation in Semiconductor Dispute Over Nexperia

China Urges Dutch Cooperation in Semiconductor Dispute Over Nexperia

 China
4
Doxycycline: A Promising Player in Schizophrenia Prevention?

Doxycycline: A Promising Player in Schizophrenia Prevention?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025