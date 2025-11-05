Left Menu

Farmers' Distress Spurs 'Khedut Akrosh Yatra' in Gujarat

Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil has raised alarm over farmer suicides in Gujarat due to crop loss from unseasonal rains. He criticizes the government's lack of financial relief for farmers and announces the 'Khedut Akrosh Yatra.' Gohil also demands crop loans be written off and adequate compensation provided.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil voiced concerns over farmers in Gujarat who have reportedly taken their own lives following crop failures caused by unseasonal rains. He urged the government to compensate these farmers for their entire cultivation costs and to waive their debts.

Criticizing the halt in crop loss insurance since 2020, Gohil highlighted that its continuation could have safeguarded numerous farmers from financial despair. He announced the 'Khedut Akrosh Yatra' from November 6 to 13, aiming to spotlight the dire plight of farmers in the Saurashtra region.

Gohil condemned the government's crop survey process, deeming it a hardship for the farmers plagued by complaints. Stressing the severity of the situation, Gohil referenced past Congress initiatives to relieve farmers' debts and demanded similar actions in Gujarat, alongside financial compensation based on plantation structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

