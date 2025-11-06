Brazil Unveils Ambitious $1.3 Trillion Climate Finance Plan Ahead of COP30

Brazil, the host of COP30, has presented an ambitious plan to scale climate finance to $1.3 trillion annually as the Amazonian city of Belem gears up for the upcoming climate summit. The initiative, detailed in the Baku to Belem Roadmap, has been developed after extensive discussions with multiple stakeholders.

The document emphasizes the importance of enhanced funding to maintain trust in global climate efforts, especially as emissions continue to rise, exacerbating the risk for some of the world's poorest nations. The European Union's recent agreement on a reduction target, seen by some as insufficient, has sparked concern among climate advocates.

Despite preparations for the summit well underway, Brazil faces challenges such as Britain's reluctance to commit funds toward rainforest protection efforts, a key agenda of the event. Brazil's President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, has reached out to several world leaders to secure financial support for these initiatives.