Electric Mobility Fuels India's Journey to Net-Zero Emissions

Union Heavy Industries Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy underscored the critical role of electric mobility in achieving India's ambitious net-zero emissions target by 2070. This commitment was highlighted during the inauguration of Ashok Leyland's electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant in Lucknow on Friday.

Minister Kumaraswamy praised India's transition to cleaner energy, emphasizing the reduction of fossil fuel dependency and carbon emissions in the transport sector. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has outlined a strategic plan for climate action, supported by schemes like FAME-II and PM e-Drive.

The government aims to turbocharge EV adoption with supportive policies and infrastructure, including the establishment of over 70,000 EV charging stations nationwide. The minister highlighted the opportunity for innovation and local manufacturing, stressing electric mobility's pivotal role in shaping a self-reliant future for India.

