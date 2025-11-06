Left Menu

Bihar's Political Battle: Mahagathbandhan Gains Momentum, Says CPI Leader

CPI leader D Raja asserts that Bihar voters are rallying behind the Mahagathbandhan in state elections, aiming to dethrone the BJP-JD(U)-RSS alliance. With the slogan 'Badlo Sarkar, Bachao Bihar' resonating among voters, Raja predicts a victory for the alliance, making Tejashwi Yadav the next Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 10:54 IST
CPI leader D Raja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant political development, CPI leader D Raja has declared that the electorate of Bihar is poised to support the Mahagathbandhan in the current state elections. Speaking in Patna, Raja emphasized the public's growing alignment with the motto 'Badlo Sarkar, Bachao Bihar,' signaling a shift away from the ruling BJP-JD(U)-RSS coalition.

During a press conference, Raja expressed confidence in the opposition alliance's prospects, asserting that Tejashwi Yadav would ascend as the next Chief Minister of Bihar. He stressed that voters are set to deliver a decisive rebuke to the BJP, JD(U), and RSS. Voting for Bihar's first election phase of 2025 commenced today.

According to the Election Commission, voter turnout was 13.13 per cent by 9 am. While polling generally ends at 6 pm, security measures have shortened this to 5 pm in certain areas. Notable candidates include RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and leaders from BJP and JD(U). Historically, the NDA secured a majority in the 2020 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

