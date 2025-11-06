Left Menu

Bihar Embraces Democracy: A Call to Vote for Change

As the Bihar Assembly elections kick off, VIP chief Mukesh Sahani and BJP's Nityanand Rai urge citizens to vote in large numbers, emphasizing the role of public in democracy. Both leaders appeal to the electorate to participate actively, aiming for a better government and rejection of past regimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 11:02 IST
VIP chief and Mahagathbandhan's Deputy CM face Mukesh Sahani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial appeal ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Mukesh Sahani, the Vikassheel Insaan Party chief, urged voters to head to the polling booths in large numbers. Describing voters as 'true owners of democracy,' Sahani emphasized the significant role citizens play in shaping their government. Speaking in Darbhanga before casting his vote, he questioned whether previous governments had fulfilled their promises, underlining the importance of holding politicians accountable.

The state has been the scene of rising tensions over alleged discrepancies in voter lists, an issue raised by opposition leader Rahul Gandhi. In response, Sahani reinforced his earlier statement, insisting that the electorate's power should remain untainted by such issues. He was accompanied by his family as he participated in the democratic process.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Nityanand Rai expressed optimism about the National Democratic Alliance's prospects in the election, crediting the people's desire for a developed Bihar. Rai, who cast his vote early in Hajipur, highlighted Bihar's historical significance as the 'mother of democracy' and encouraged voters to celebrate this democratic festival by casting their votes. The election, involving 121 constituencies and 3.75 crore voters, is seen as pivotal for the state's future governance.

