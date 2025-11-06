Bihar Elections: Stakes High as Ram Kripal Yadav Casts Vote in Danapur

As the first phase of Bihar's assembly elections marked its start, BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav made his presence felt at a polling booth in Patna's Danapur constituency on Thursday. He encouraged the electorate to vote in large numbers to elect a 'good and strong government' while criticizing the current public representatives for stalled developments and escalating crime rates in the area.

Highlighting the significance of the day, Yadav told ANI, "I appeal to all voters to visit the booths, vote, and form a strong government. Development has come to a halt, and crime is on the rise in Danapur, worrying its citizens who seek liberation from such issues." The Rashtriya Janata Dal has presented Rit Lal Roy as its contender in the same constituency.

Meanwhile, the voter turnout was recorded at 13.13% by 9 am according to the Election Commission of India, with polling scheduled to end by 6 pm. However, in certain areas, voting will cease an hour earlier due to security concerns. This electoral phase carries substantial weight as it simultaneously evaluates the fates of key political figures from BJP, RJD, and JD(U), with Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Mangal Pandey, and Tej Pratap Yadav among the notable candidates to watch.