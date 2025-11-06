Mahindra & Mahindra Cashes In: Profitable Stake Sale in RBL Bank

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) announced the sale of its 3.53% stake in RBL Bank, netting Rs 678 crore, a significant 62.5% return on its initial investment.

The Mumbai-based conglomerate had initially acquired the stake for Rs 417 crore in July 2023 as a treasury investment.

The transaction was disclosed in a regulatory filing, coinciding with a 1.13% rise in Mahindra & Mahindra's share price, now at Rs 3,621.95 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)