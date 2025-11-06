Left Menu

Mahindra & Mahindra Cashes In: Profitable Stake Sale in RBL Bank

Mahindra & Mahindra has successfully sold a 3.53% stake in RBL Bank for Rs 678 crore. Originally acquired for Rs 417 crore, the sale marks a 62.5% profit. The announcement follows the initial purchase made in July 2023 as a strategic treasury investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 11:40 IST
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) announced the sale of its 3.53% stake in RBL Bank, netting Rs 678 crore, a significant 62.5% return on its initial investment.

The Mumbai-based conglomerate had initially acquired the stake for Rs 417 crore in July 2023 as a treasury investment.

The transaction was disclosed in a regulatory filing, coinciding with a 1.13% rise in Mahindra & Mahindra's share price, now at Rs 3,621.95 on the BSE.

