Mahindra & Mahindra Cashes In: Profitable Stake Sale in RBL Bank
Mahindra & Mahindra has successfully sold a 3.53% stake in RBL Bank for Rs 678 crore. Originally acquired for Rs 417 crore, the sale marks a 62.5% profit. The announcement follows the initial purchase made in July 2023 as a strategic treasury investment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 11:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) announced the sale of its 3.53% stake in RBL Bank, netting Rs 678 crore, a significant 62.5% return on its initial investment.
The Mumbai-based conglomerate had initially acquired the stake for Rs 417 crore in July 2023 as a treasury investment.
The transaction was disclosed in a regulatory filing, coinciding with a 1.13% rise in Mahindra & Mahindra's share price, now at Rs 3,621.95 on the BSE.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Enrique Iglesias Lights Up Mumbai with Memorable Return Performance
VIVA Launches Next-Gen Aluminium Louvers at ACETECH Mumbai
Monorail Mishap in Mumbai: Test Run Goes Awry
MMU Calls for Withdrawal of Vande Mataram Observance in Jammu and Kashmir
Customs Crackdown: Major Hydroponic Weed and Currency Seizure at Mumbai Airport