Junio Paves Way for Financial Literacy with RBI Nod for PPIs
Junio Payments Private Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of FirstPay Technologies, has received the Reserve Bank of India's in-principle approval to issue Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs). This development marks a crucial step in the company's mission to provide secure and innovative digital financial services, aimed specifically at teenagers and young adults.
The authorisation will enable Junio to roll out a digital wallet linked with UPI, allowing users to conduct transactions by scanning UPI QR codes, independent of a bank account. This initiative is part of the UPI Circle program, designed by NPCI, to enhance youngsters' ability to make UPI payments through their parents' linked UPI accounts, thereby bolstering real-world financial literacy and management skills.
The Junio app, featuring RuPay co-branded physical and virtual prepaid cards, allows parents to transfer funds, set spending limits, assign tasks or allowances, and track financial activities in real time. This empowers parents to inculcate responsible spending habits and early financial awareness in their children.
