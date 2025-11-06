European Stocks Decline Amid Tech Concerns

European stocks experienced a decline on Thursday, primarily driven by weaker-than-expected sales growth from France's Legrand. The data center equipment maker saw its stock plummet 11.2%, inciting a trading halt, as its sales growth of 11.9% fell short of predictions, exacerbated by U.S. tariffs.

The ripple effect was felt among other electrical equipment giants, with both Schneider Electric and Siemens Energy losing around 2% each. The broader market dynamics saw the pan-European STOXX 600 drop 0.2% to 570.58 points by 0818 GMT.

In other notable market movements, Commerzbank saw a 2.3% drop due to a surprise decrease in third-quarter net profits. In contrast, online fashion marketplace Zalando observed a 6.7% increase, buoyed by a 21.6% surge in gross merchandise volume. This week's decline in European equities also reflects global investor concerns over potentially overvalued tech stocks.

