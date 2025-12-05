Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Citigroup sets 2026-end STOXX 600 target at 640 on fiscal tailwinds

Citigroup on Friday set its 2026 year-end target for the STOXX 600 index at 640, broadly driven by fiscal spending and supportive monetary policy. The Wall Street brokerage's target implies a 10.5% upside to the pan-European index's last close on Thursday. It should be supported by fiscal spend and lagged impacts of monetary easing," Citigroup analysts said in a note.

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 12:56 IST
UPDATE 1-Citigroup sets 2026-end STOXX 600 target at 640 on fiscal tailwinds

Citigroup on Friday set its 2026 year-end target for the STOXX 600 index at 640, broadly driven by fiscal spending and supportive monetary policy.

The Wall Street brokerage's target implies a 10.5% upside to the pan-European index's last close on Thursday. The benchmark has risen 14% this year, thanks to Germany's fiscal spending plans and interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank, but still trails behind the S&P 500 index's about 16.6% gain.

"We remain constructive on European equities. It should be supported by fiscal spend and lagged impacts of monetary easing," Citigroup analysts said in a note. The brokerage expects the earnings-per-share (EPS) growth to improve after a flat 2025 due to tariffs and forex headwinds.

"Both headwinds are easing," Citi said as it forecast a more than 8% EPS growth for next year. Citi said it has a "tilt" towards cyclical sectors, including banks, travel and leisure, basic resources and industrials.

It upgraded both basic resources and industrials to "overweight" from "neutral", and downgraded the European tech sector to "neutral" from "overweight", citing valuations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bribery Bust: Sub-Inspector Nabbed in Delhi

Bribery Bust: Sub-Inspector Nabbed in Delhi

 India
2
BEML Ltd and Korean Giants Unite for Next-Gen Maritime Cranes

BEML Ltd and Korean Giants Unite for Next-Gen Maritime Cranes

 Global
3
E-Rickshaws Get Green Light in Himachal Pradesh Subdivisions: A New Era of Transportation

E-Rickshaws Get Green Light in Himachal Pradesh Subdivisions: A New Era of T...

 India
4
Adverse Weather Causes Sharp Decline in Indian Tea Production

Adverse Weather Causes Sharp Decline in Indian Tea Production

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025