Delhi High Court Grants Police Protection to Former DUSU President Amid Extortion Threat

The Delhi High Court intervened on Thursday, extending interim police protection to Ronak Khatri, the former President of the Delhi University Student Union, who was facing extortion threats from notorious gangster Rohit Godara. Khatri approached the court after receiving a demand for Rs. 5 crores in threats communicated via a Ukrainian mobile number.

The court instructed the Delhi police to provide immediate protection for Khatri, ordering daily visits by a beat constable for a fortnight. This move follows an FIR lodged by Khatri and supported by a complaint that reached the special cell for a comprehensive threat assessment.

Ensuring the safety of the former student leader, the High Court emphasized swift action on Khatri's complaint, mandating that the police remain responsive and analyze the threat thoroughly. The court's decision comes as a relief for Khatri, represented by advocates Obhirup Ghosh and Nishant Khatri, who sought round-the-clock security.

