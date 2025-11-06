Lukoil's Volgograd refinery has ceased operations following a drone attack believed to be orchestrated by Ukraine. The strikes inflicted damage on crucial processing units, namely the primary unit CDU-5 and a hydrocracker, sources familiar with the issue disclosed.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have targeted Russian oil infrastructures, while Russian strikes have affected Ukraine's energy facilities. Efforts to contact Lukoil for comment have been unsuccessful.

The attacks have intensified geopolitical tensions, with Russian officials confirming the loss of life and disruption of air travel after the assault ignited a blaze in Volgograd's industrial sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)