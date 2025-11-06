Ukrainian Drone Attack Halts Lukoil's Volgograd Refinery
Lukoil's Volgograd refinery stopped operations after Ukrainian drones targeted it, causing significant damage to key processing units. This attack is part of ongoing strikes on Russian oil infrastructure in the protracted conflict. At least one person was killed, and flights in the region were disrupted.
Lukoil's Volgograd refinery has ceased operations following a drone attack believed to be orchestrated by Ukraine. The strikes inflicted damage on crucial processing units, namely the primary unit CDU-5 and a hydrocracker, sources familiar with the issue disclosed.
In recent months, Ukrainian forces have targeted Russian oil infrastructures, while Russian strikes have affected Ukraine's energy facilities. Efforts to contact Lukoil for comment have been unsuccessful.
The attacks have intensified geopolitical tensions, with Russian officials confirming the loss of life and disruption of air travel after the assault ignited a blaze in Volgograd's industrial sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)