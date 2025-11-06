Left Menu

Reviving Horticulture: Himachal's Stone Fruit Revolution Begins

The National Stone Fruit Conference in Shimla's Thanadhar united policymakers, scientists, and growers to diversify Himachal's horticultural focus beyond apples. Led by Minister Jagat Singh Negi, the event emphasized scientific cultivation, quality plant production, and international collaboration to strengthen the stone fruit sector, turning it into a robust economic alternative.

Updated: 06-11-2025 19:59 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The National Stone Fruit Conference, held in Shimla district's Thanadhar, marked a pivotal moment for Himachal Pradesh's horticultural ambitions. Spearheaded by the Stone Fruit Growers Association, the Department of Horticulture, and Krishi Vigyan Kendra, the event convened policymakers, scientists, and fruit growers to bolster the state's stone fruit sector as a viable economic force alongside traditional apple cultivation.

Keynote speaker Jagat Singh Negi, Minister of Revenue, Horticulture, Tribal Development, and Public Grievances, highlighted horticulture as the economic backbone for hill farmers and championed scientific stone fruit cultivation. Stressing the need for quality planting materials, Negi announced a collaboration with an Italian firm to produce high-density saplings, addressing previous material shortages.

The conference underscored the importance of continuing education for growers, emphasizing high-density planting and quality fruit production. It also featured technical sessions on climate-resilient fruit varieties, post-harvest management, and marketing strategies. Insights from international experts further demonstrated the collaborative potential between India and other nations. The gathering concluded with calls for enhanced collaboration among stakeholders to fortify Himachal's stone fruit industry.

