A Scenic Shift: China's Marriage Tourism Boom

China's attempt to boost marriage rates has led to innovative strategies, such as registering marriages at scenic spots and festivals. This new convenience shows early success with a 22.5% increase in marriages in the third quarter of 2025. However, experts predict this trend may be short-lived due to socio-economic factors.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to invigorate marriage rates, China is leveraging its picturesque landscapes and cultural sites as unconventional wedding venues. From the serene Sayram Lake to the bustling INS Park nightclub in Shanghai, young couples are saying 'I do' at scenic locations that offer both convenience and novelty.

Local governments across the country are enticing prospective newlyweds by establishing marriage registration offices in unexpected locales. This initiative, part of a broader strategy to mitigate a demographic slump, has seen marriage rates rise by 22.5% in the third quarter of 2025, suggesting a temporary reversal of a decade-long decline.

Despite the initial success, experts warn of a fleeting surge. Demographer Yi Fuxian predicts that the deeper societal preferences for education and economic independence will continue to overshadow marriage prospects, especially among young women, amid a declining population.

