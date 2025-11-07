Historic Nuclear Cooperation: Hungary Embraces American Energy Partnership
Hungary is set to sign a nuclear power cooperation agreement with the United States, involving the purchase of American nuclear fuel and technology for a Russian-built plant. This move marks a significant shift in Hungary's energy strategy and comes as U.S. President Donald Trump meets Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary is poised to alter its energy landscape by signing a landmark nuclear cooperation agreement with the United States. This pact will see Hungary procure American nuclear fuel and adopt U.S. technology to store spent fuel at a Russian-built nuclear facility, as confirmed by Hungary's Foreign Minister on Friday.
The timing coincides with U.S. President Donald Trump's scheduled meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, where energy dependencies on Russia are expected to be a topic of discussion. Hungary has maintained close ties with Moscow despite the EU's stance post-Ukraine invasion but is now pivoting towards diversification.
Critical to this agreement is the enhancement of the Paks nuclear plant with American nuclear fuel and storage technology. This step signals the first time Hungary will use American nuclear fuel, complementing its current supply chain, and aiding its burgeoning energy requirements. The agreement also includes collaborations on small modular reactors.
