Historic Nuclear Cooperation: Hungary Embraces American Energy Partnership

Hungary is poised to alter its energy landscape by signing a landmark nuclear cooperation agreement with the United States. This pact will see Hungary procure American nuclear fuel and adopt U.S. technology to store spent fuel at a Russian-built nuclear facility, as confirmed by Hungary's Foreign Minister on Friday.

The timing coincides with U.S. President Donald Trump's scheduled meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, where energy dependencies on Russia are expected to be a topic of discussion. Hungary has maintained close ties with Moscow despite the EU's stance post-Ukraine invasion but is now pivoting towards diversification.

Critical to this agreement is the enhancement of the Paks nuclear plant with American nuclear fuel and storage technology. This step signals the first time Hungary will use American nuclear fuel, complementing its current supply chain, and aiding its burgeoning energy requirements. The agreement also includes collaborations on small modular reactors.

