CBI Takes Charge of Ex-Punjab DGP's Son's Mysterious Death Probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has assumed control of the investigation into the suspect death of Aqil Akhter, the son of Mohammad Mustafa, former Punjab Director General of Police for Human Rights, and Razia Sultana, a former Public Works Department Minister. Initially filed at the Mansa Devi Complex Police Station in Panchkula, the case has now been re-categorized by the CBI under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, Sections 103(1) and 61.

The original complaint, lodged by Malerkotla resident Shamshudeen Chaudhary, questioned the circumstances surrounding Aqil Akhter's death. Chaudhary noted existing tensions within Aqil's family, highlighting a social media video posted on August 27 wherein Aqil accused his mother and sister of plotting to kill him or implicate him falsely, expressing fear for his life.

In a previous interview, Mohammad Mustafa stated that his son's death was a profound grief, attributing it to Aqil's long-standing struggle with drug addiction, dismissing murder allegations as political exploitation. Special Investigation Team head ACP Vikram Nehra acknowledged tensions between father and son, leading to the probe's escalation. The Haryana government ordered the case transfer to CBI, approved by the Union Government on November 6. The FIR includes four accused - Mohammad Mustafa, Razia Sultana, and Aqil's wife and sister, with CBI's Rishiraj Sharma spearheading the investigation. Official registration was completed on November 6 at 10:30 PM.

