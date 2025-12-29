Tragic Discoveries: Unveiling Two Mysterious Deaths in Sultanpur and Masuri

A tragic incident unfolded in Sultanpur village as police discovered the body of a man named Vakeel. A blood-stained hammer was found near the scene, indicating possible foul play. Police suspect he was bludgeoned to death.

In a separate case, Samaypur village residents were shocked when skeletal remains of a 12-year-old boy, who had been missing for two months, were found. The boy, identified as Luvish by his clothing, was first reported missing by his family.

Both cases are under investigation, with authorities conducting post-mortem examinations to uncover more details and advance their inquiries into these mysterious deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)