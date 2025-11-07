National Herald Money Laundering Case: Court to Decide on Charges in November

The Rouse Avenue court has scheduled a significant order for November 29 concerning the cognizance of the Prosecution's charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the controversial National Herald money laundering case. This decision follows crucial clarification from the ED.

Central to the case are allegations against Congress figures such as Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, alongside others involved with Young Indian and Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd. The court previously reserved its judgment, requesting additional information from the ED before arriving at this pivotal moment in the proceedings.

The case underscores the complex dynamics between politics and finance, with accusations that the accused improperly assumed control of Associated Journal Limited, exploiting financial arrangements and allegedly misappropriating assets worth an estimated Rs 2,000 crores.

(With inputs from agencies.)