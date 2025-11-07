Left Menu

National Herald Money Laundering Case: Court to Decide on Charges in November

Rouse Avenue court will deliver an order on November 29 on the cognizance of the ED's charge sheet in the National Herald money laundering case. The case involves high-profile figures including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and revolves around allegations of fraudulent dealings in recovering a substantial loan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:49 IST
National Herald Money Laundering Case: Court to Decide on Charges in November
Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rouse Avenue court has scheduled a significant order for November 29 concerning the cognizance of the Prosecution's charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the controversial National Herald money laundering case. This decision follows crucial clarification from the ED.

Central to the case are allegations against Congress figures such as Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, alongside others involved with Young Indian and Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd. The court previously reserved its judgment, requesting additional information from the ED before arriving at this pivotal moment in the proceedings.

The case underscores the complex dynamics between politics and finance, with accusations that the accused improperly assumed control of Associated Journal Limited, exploiting financial arrangements and allegedly misappropriating assets worth an estimated Rs 2,000 crores.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Oil Exports Hit by Tightened Western Sanctions

Russian Oil Exports Hit by Tightened Western Sanctions

 Global
2
Tata's Semiconductor Leap: Catalyzing Assam's High-Tech Future

Tata's Semiconductor Leap: Catalyzing Assam's High-Tech Future

 India
3
Clash of Titans: India Gears Up for ISSF Shooting World Championships

Clash of Titans: India Gears Up for ISSF Shooting World Championships

 India
4
Exxon Mobil Eyes Iraq's Energy Potential

Exxon Mobil Eyes Iraq's Energy Potential

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025