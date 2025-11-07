Delhi’s Atal Canteens Set to Serve Nutritious Meals for Rs 5

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled plans for 100 Atal Canteens, scheduled to open on December 25 to honor former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday. The canteens will provide nutritious meals for Rs 5, serving as a lifeline to the city's economically disadvantaged.

The initiative incorporates a digital token system to streamline food distribution and prevent irregularities. A menu featuring dal-chawal, vegetables, and roti will cater to the diverse dietary needs. Each location will cater to up to 1,000 meals a day, ensuring widespread access.

Implemented with stringent FSSAI guidelines, quality control is paramount, with real-time monitoring facilitated by CCTV cameras. The canteens are a tribute to Vajpayee's ideals and strive to combat hunger and uphold the dignity of Delhi's underprivileged population.