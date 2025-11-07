Left Menu

Delhi’s Atal Canteens Set to Serve Nutritious Meals for Rs 5

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the launch of 100 Atal Canteens offering meals at Rs 5, inaugurated on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary. The scheme aims to support the economically weak while promoting social equality. Meals will be distributed via a digital token system with quality ensured by FSSAI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled plans for 100 Atal Canteens, scheduled to open on December 25 to honor former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday. The canteens will provide nutritious meals for Rs 5, serving as a lifeline to the city's economically disadvantaged.

The initiative incorporates a digital token system to streamline food distribution and prevent irregularities. A menu featuring dal-chawal, vegetables, and roti will cater to the diverse dietary needs. Each location will cater to up to 1,000 meals a day, ensuring widespread access.

Implemented with stringent FSSAI guidelines, quality control is paramount, with real-time monitoring facilitated by CCTV cameras. The canteens are a tribute to Vajpayee's ideals and strive to combat hunger and uphold the dignity of Delhi's underprivileged population.

