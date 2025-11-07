Left Menu

Naidu's Dedication to Farmers: Strengthening Andhra Pradesh's Agricultural Sector

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed the NDA government's commitment to the agriculture sector during Acharya NG Ranga's 125th birth anniversary in Guntur. Highlighting increased GSDP share and financial support for farmers, Naidu emphasized organic farming and effective water management strategies for sustainable growth.

agriculture
  • Country:
  • India

During the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Acharya NG Ranga in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the NDA coalition government's determination to boost the agricultural sector and prioritize farmers' welfare.

Naidu lauded Ranga for his relentless service to farmers and the nation, underscoring his advocacy for farmers' rights from a young age. He also highlighted his administration's initiatives to elevate agriculture's share in the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and ensure swift financial aid to farmers.

Further illustrating the government's efforts, Naidu mentioned financial schemes, efficient water management, and a push toward organic farming, aimed at empowering farmers and securing sustainable agricultural practices in Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

