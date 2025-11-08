Left Menu

Hungary's waiver from US sanctions on Russia energy is indefinite, minister says

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump imposed Ukraine-related sanctions on Russian oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft that carried a threat of further sanctions against entities that buy oil from those firms. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a long-time Trump ally, met with Trump at the White House on Friday to press for a reprieve.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 08-11-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 22:21 IST
Hungary's waiver from US sanctions on Russia energy is indefinite, minister says
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary said on Saturday it had obtained an indefinite waiver from U.S. sanctions for using Russian oil and gas, contradicting a White House official who said it had been granted a one-year exemption. Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump imposed Ukraine-related sanctions on Russian oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft that carried a threat of further sanctions against entities that buy oil from those firms.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a long-time Trump ally, met with Trump at the White House on Friday to press for a reprieve. Hungary relies heavily on Russian energy and Orban, 15 years in power, faces the prospect of a close election next year. "The prime minister was clear. He has agreed with the U.S. President that we have obtained an indefinite exemption from the sanctions," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Facebook.

"There are no sanctions on oil and gas shipments to Hungary for an indefinite period." The White House official had noted that, in addition to the sanctions exemption, Hungary had committed to buying U.S. liquefied natural gas with contracts valued at some $600 million.

Hungary has maintained its reliance on Russian energy since the start of the 2022 conflict in Ukraine, prompting criticism from several European Union and NATO allies. Speaking in Washington late on Friday, Orban also said Hungary had received an indefinite exemption for energy imports via the TurkStream gas pipeline and the Druzhba oil pipeline.

"There are no sanctions that would restrict Hungary's supply through these routes or make it more expensive. This exemption is general and has no time limit," Orban said. International Monetary Fund figures show Hungary bought 74% of its gas and 86% of its oil from Russia in 2024, warning that an EU-wide cutoff of Russian natural gas alone could cost Hungary more than 4% of its GDP.

Orban said that, without the agreement, energy costs would have surged, hitting the wider economy, pushing up unemployment and generating "unbearable" price rises for households and firms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pfizer clinches deal for obesity drug developer Metsea after bidding war with Novo Nordisk

Pfizer clinches deal for obesity drug developer Metsea after bidding war wit...

 Global
2
Spirit of medical science must always be anchored in ethics: Haryana Guv

Spirit of medical science must always be anchored in ethics: Haryana Guv

 India
3
Man found dead with gunshot injury in Delhi park

Man found dead with gunshot injury in Delhi park

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Afghanistan-Pakistan peace talks collapse, ceasefire continues, Taliban says

UPDATE 2-Afghanistan-Pakistan peace talks collapse, ceasefire continues, Tal...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025