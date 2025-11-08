Left Menu

Tennis-Rybakina beats Sabalenka to win WTA Finals title

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 08-11-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 23:35 IST
Tennis-Rybakina beats Sabalenka to win WTA Finals title
Elena Rybakina beat world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-3 7-6(0) in the WTA Finals title clash on Saturday to claim her first trophy in the season-ending championships.

Victory helped Rybakina maintain a perfect run in the tournament and collect a record $5.235 million in prize money.

