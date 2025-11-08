Tennis-Rybakina beats Sabalenka to win WTA Finals title
Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 08-11-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 23:35 IST
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
Elena Rybakina beat world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-3 7-6(0) in the WTA Finals title clash on Saturday to claim her first trophy in the season-ending championships.
Victory helped Rybakina maintain a perfect run in the tournament and collect a record $5.235 million in prize money.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Elena Rybakina
- Aryna
- Rybakina
Advertisement