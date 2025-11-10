Left Menu

BJP Slams Karnataka Government Amid Bengaluru Jail Controversy

Amid the Bengaluru prison video scandal, BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla accused Karnataka's Congress-led government of corruption, alleging criminals are enjoying 'party zones' in prisons. He demanded accountability from top officials, criticizing the transformed jails into 'safe havens' for criminals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:04 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shehzad Poonawalla (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, launched a vehement assault on the Congress-led Karnataka government as controversy swells over a viral video from a Bengaluru prison. Poonawalla condemns corruption and collusion that, he claims, have turned Karnataka's prisons into 'party zones' for criminals.

Poonawalla described the current law and order situation under the Congress regime as a complete collapse, exacerbated by rampant corruption. He highlighted the viral video showing inmates, including a rape convict, an ISIS recruiter, and a gold smuggler, accessing prohibited items like televisions and mobile phones.

The BJP spokesperson further contends that these inmates enjoy lavish conditions akin to 'seven-star' facilities, implicating both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwara. Meanwhile, BJP protests were held outside the Chief Minister's residence demanding accountability from the officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

