Tragic Loss: Young Indian Graduate's Dream Cut Short in America

Rajyalakshmi Yarlagadda, a recent Indian graduate from Texas A&M University, passed away unexpectedly due to severe health issues. A GoFundMe campaign seeks to raise funds for her funeral and family support. Her untimely death leaves her family, who are marginal farmers in India, grappling with the loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:51 IST
In a heartbreaking turn of events, a 23-year-old Indian student, Rajyalakshmi Yarlagadda, has died after facing severe health issues. Known as Raji, she was a recent graduate of Texas A&M University and had been in search of employment to support her family back in India.

Hailing from a family of marginal farmers in Karmechedu village, Bapatla district, Rajyalakshmi aspired to make a future in the US. According to a GoFundMe campaign initiated by her cousin, she fell ill with a severe cough and chest pain. Her untimely death was discovered when she failed to wake up on the morning of November 7.

The campaign, which aims to raise $125,000, will cover funeral expenses, educational loans, and offer financial aid to her family. The exact cause of her death is yet to be determined, pending a medical examination in the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

