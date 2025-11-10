Tragic Loss: Young Indian Graduate's Dream Cut Short in America

In a heartbreaking turn of events, a 23-year-old Indian student, Rajyalakshmi Yarlagadda, has died after facing severe health issues. Known as Raji, she was a recent graduate of Texas A&M University and had been in search of employment to support her family back in India.

Hailing from a family of marginal farmers in Karmechedu village, Bapatla district, Rajyalakshmi aspired to make a future in the US. According to a GoFundMe campaign initiated by her cousin, she fell ill with a severe cough and chest pain. Her untimely death was discovered when she failed to wake up on the morning of November 7.

The campaign, which aims to raise $125,000, will cover funeral expenses, educational loans, and offer financial aid to her family. The exact cause of her death is yet to be determined, pending a medical examination in the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)