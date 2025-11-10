Tragic Loss: Young Indian Graduate's Dream Cut Short in America
Rajyalakshmi Yarlagadda, a recent Indian graduate from Texas A&M University, passed away unexpectedly due to severe health issues. A GoFundMe campaign seeks to raise funds for her funeral and family support. Her untimely death leaves her family, who are marginal farmers in India, grappling with the loss.
In a heartbreaking turn of events, a 23-year-old Indian student, Rajyalakshmi Yarlagadda, has died after facing severe health issues. Known as Raji, she was a recent graduate of Texas A&M University and had been in search of employment to support her family back in India.
Hailing from a family of marginal farmers in Karmechedu village, Bapatla district, Rajyalakshmi aspired to make a future in the US. According to a GoFundMe campaign initiated by her cousin, she fell ill with a severe cough and chest pain. Her untimely death was discovered when she failed to wake up on the morning of November 7.
The campaign, which aims to raise $125,000, will cover funeral expenses, educational loans, and offer financial aid to her family. The exact cause of her death is yet to be determined, pending a medical examination in the US.
(With inputs from agencies.)
