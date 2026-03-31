Amaravati: Solidifying the Capital of Andhra Pradesh

The Indian government is set to propose legislation to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, aiming to designate Amaravati as the sole and permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh. This move aligns with the expectations of the Telugu Desam Party and its leader, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The bill intends to prevent any future alterations to Amaravati's capital status, a decision that was previously modified by the former YSR Congress-led government under Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Reddy had changed Naidu's initial plan to establish Amaravati as the single capital by proposing three different capitals across the state.

The proposed Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill will confirm Amaravati's role as the capital, effective from June 2, 2024. The bill outlines significant investments in infrastructure and governance to ensure Amaravati becomes a central hub for administration and legislative activities in Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)