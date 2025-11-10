Left Menu

Boosting Millets: A Profitable Path for Farmers

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged agricultural scientists to develop high-quality millet seeds to make them a profitable crop for farmers. He praised Odisha's millet efforts, highlighting it as a national model, focusing on women farmers' roles, and advocated for organic farming to benefit soil and health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-11-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 15:14 IST
Boosting Millets: A Profitable Path for Farmers
Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called upon agriculture scientists to create high-quality millet seeds that can transform millets into a profitable crop. His message came during an international symposium on Shree Anna (Millet) and Woman Farmer, held to mark 'Mandia Divas' (Millets Day).

Chouhan noted that farmers seek crops offering better financial returns, and emphasized the need to make millet farming more lucrative. He commended Odisha for increasing millet yield from 6 to 12 quintals per hectare, surpassing the national average, and highlighted the role of women farmers in this initiative.

The Union Minister also stressed the importance of organic farming, citing the harmful impacts of fertilizers and chemicals on soil and health. He praised Odisha's millet model, which provides input subsidies and has integrated millets into school meals, as a blueprint for other states and underscored India's commitment to support millet promotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

