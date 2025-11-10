Boosting Millets: A Profitable Path for Farmers

Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called upon agriculture scientists to create high-quality millet seeds that can transform millets into a profitable crop. His message came during an international symposium on Shree Anna (Millet) and Woman Farmer, held to mark 'Mandia Divas' (Millets Day).

Chouhan noted that farmers seek crops offering better financial returns, and emphasized the need to make millet farming more lucrative. He commended Odisha for increasing millet yield from 6 to 12 quintals per hectare, surpassing the national average, and highlighted the role of women farmers in this initiative.

The Union Minister also stressed the importance of organic farming, citing the harmful impacts of fertilizers and chemicals on soil and health. He praised Odisha's millet model, which provides input subsidies and has integrated millets into school meals, as a blueprint for other states and underscored India's commitment to support millet promotion.

