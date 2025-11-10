Left Menu

Shriram Life Insurance Sees Robust Growth Amid Industry Gains

Shriram Life Insurance Company Ltd. reported significant growth in H1 FY26, with a 17% increase in individual new business premiums and a 43% rise in renewal premiums. The company's focus on simplifying insurance and leveraging technology is evident in its strong performance and the increased trust of its customers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shriram Life Insurance Company Ltd. (SLIC) demonstrated robust growth in the first half of fiscal year 2026, achieving a 17% increase in individual new business premiums, rising to Rs. 635 crore compared to Rs. 542 crore in H1 FY25. Renewal premiums saw a significant 43% year-on-year increase.

According to Casparus J.H. Kromhout, MD and CEO of SLIC, the company's growth is attributed to its strategic focus on making life insurance simpler and more accessible. The decision to eliminate GST on individual term insurance policies is anticipated to further accelerate industry growth.

Furthermore, SLIC's impressive quarterly and annual growth metrics reflect the firm's dedication to customer satisfaction and financial inclusion. With a diverse range of products, SLIC is positioned to continue pioneering in India's insurance sector.

TRENDING

1
Indian Coast Guard Strengthens Maritime Safety at NMSAR Meet

Indian Coast Guard Strengthens Maritime Safety at NMSAR Meet

 India
2
Unveiling the Hidden Power of Goniothalamus simonsii: A New Horizon in Medicinal Research

Unveiling the Hidden Power of Goniothalamus simonsii: A New Horizon in Medic...

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Seeks Urgent Aid for Cyclone Montha Devastation

Andhra Pradesh Seeks Urgent Aid for Cyclone Montha Devastation

 India
4
Hanimaadhoo Airport: A New Era of Maldives-India Relations

Hanimaadhoo Airport: A New Era of Maldives-India Relations

 Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025