Shriram Life Insurance Sees Robust Growth Amid Industry Gains

Shriram Life Insurance Company Ltd. (SLIC) demonstrated robust growth in the first half of fiscal year 2026, achieving a 17% increase in individual new business premiums, rising to Rs. 635 crore compared to Rs. 542 crore in H1 FY25. Renewal premiums saw a significant 43% year-on-year increase.

According to Casparus J.H. Kromhout, MD and CEO of SLIC, the company's growth is attributed to its strategic focus on making life insurance simpler and more accessible. The decision to eliminate GST on individual term insurance policies is anticipated to further accelerate industry growth.

Furthermore, SLIC's impressive quarterly and annual growth metrics reflect the firm's dedication to customer satisfaction and financial inclusion. With a diverse range of products, SLIC is positioned to continue pioneering in India's insurance sector.