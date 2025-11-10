Court Overturns Order for Further Investigation of Kapil Mishra in Delhi Riots Case

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has granted revision petitions from Law Minister Kapil Mishra and the Delhi Police, setting aside a magistrate's order for further investigation into Mishra's involvement in the 2020 North East Delhi Conspiracy case.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh quashed the earlier directive issued by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate on the incident of February 23, acknowledging the police's prior investigation, which cleared Mishra of any wrongdoing.

The case, originally prompted by a complaint from Mohd. Ilyas, will be reconsidered following legal guidelines. Mishra's legal team countered the need for further inquiry without a new FIR, as the Delhi Police argued jurisdictional matters.

