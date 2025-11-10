Left Menu

Court Overturns Order for Further Investigation of Kapil Mishra in Delhi Riots Case

A special court in Delhi has overturned a previous order for further investigation into Law Minister Kapil Mishra's alleged involvement in the 2020 Delhi riots. The court ruled that past investigations found no evidence against Mishra. The case will be revisited in line with legal procedures, following complaints from Mohd. Ilyas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 17:39 IST
Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has granted revision petitions from Law Minister Kapil Mishra and the Delhi Police, setting aside a magistrate's order for further investigation into Mishra's involvement in the 2020 North East Delhi Conspiracy case.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh quashed the earlier directive issued by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate on the incident of February 23, acknowledging the police's prior investigation, which cleared Mishra of any wrongdoing.

The case, originally prompted by a complaint from Mohd. Ilyas, will be reconsidered following legal guidelines. Mishra's legal team countered the need for further inquiry without a new FIR, as the Delhi Police argued jurisdictional matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

