Court Overturns Investigation Order Against Law Minister Kapil Mishra

In a significant legal development, the special (MP-MLA) court at Rouse Avenue has quashed a directive calling for further inquiry into the activities of Law Minister Kapil Mishra. This decision came after reviewing a revision petition filed by Mishra and the Delhi police, which challenged the trial court order.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh criticized the trial court's directive, describing it as fundamentally flawed. He emphasized the importance of precise judicial orders, especially when they have the potential to impact individual rights and liberties, stating that the order lacked the clarity needed in such cases.

The court noted the ambiguous language and repeated terms like 'further investigation' without specifying an FIR registration, leading to varying interpretations. The court urged for specific directives when a fresh FIR is needed, a requirement not met in the flawed original order.