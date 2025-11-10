Left Menu

ReNew Reports Dip in Profits, Maintains Positive Outlook for FY26

ReNew reports a 5% decrease in net profit for Q2 FY26, with earnings at Rs 467.5 crore compared to Rs 493.9 crore in the same quarter last year. Despite this, total income rose, and the company maintains optimistic guidance for FY26, focusing on capital recycling and solar manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:49 IST
ReNew Reports Dip in Profits, Maintains Positive Outlook for FY26
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ReNew on Monday disclosed a marginal drop of over 5% in net profit for the September quarter, amounting to Rs 467.5 crore, in contrast to the Rs 493.9 crore achieved in the same period last year.

The energy giant's revenue for Q2 FY26 climbed to Rs 3,855.7 crore, with power sales slightly increasing, while operations in solar module and cell manufacturing significantly contributed to the results.

Despite these fluctuations, ReNew remains optimistic about its fiscal outlook, targeting 1.6-2.4 GW completions by 2026, and emphasizes its capital recycling strategy to fuel growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh Launches Rewa-New Delhi Flight, Boosting Regional Connectivity

Madhya Pradesh Launches Rewa-New Delhi Flight, Boosting Regional Connectivit...

 India
2
Wall Street Boosted by Shutdown Progress

Wall Street Boosted by Shutdown Progress

 Global
3
India Simplifies Corneal Transplantation: New Amendments to Boost Accessibility

India Simplifies Corneal Transplantation: New Amendments to Boost Accessibil...

 India
4
Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Langkawi

Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Langkawi

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025