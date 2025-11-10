ReNew Reports Dip in Profits, Maintains Positive Outlook for FY26

ReNew on Monday disclosed a marginal drop of over 5% in net profit for the September quarter, amounting to Rs 467.5 crore, in contrast to the Rs 493.9 crore achieved in the same period last year.

The energy giant's revenue for Q2 FY26 climbed to Rs 3,855.7 crore, with power sales slightly increasing, while operations in solar module and cell manufacturing significantly contributed to the results.

Despite these fluctuations, ReNew remains optimistic about its fiscal outlook, targeting 1.6-2.4 GW completions by 2026, and emphasizes its capital recycling strategy to fuel growth.

