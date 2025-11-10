Left Menu

Lukoil's International Struggles: Sanctions and Seizures

Lukoil has declared force majeure at its West Qurna-2 oil field in Iraq due to U.S. sanctions pressure, potentially shutting down operations in six months. Concurrently, Bulgaria is set to seize the company's Burgas refinery. These moves are part of a larger fallout from international sanctions against Russian oil companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:52 IST
Lukoil's International Struggles: Sanctions and Seizures

Lukoil has declared force majeure at its key Iraqi oil field, West Qurna-2, as reported by sources to Reuters on Monday. This development comes amid U.S. sanctions, which have pressured Lukoil's international operations, threatening their stability and effectiveness globally.

The West Qurna-2 oil field is one of the largest globally, contributing significantly to Iraq's oil output. Lukoil's inability to resolve the issues surrounding the sanctions within six months could lead to a complete shutdown of operations at the site, a significant loss for the company.

Simultaneously, Bulgaria is prepared to seize the Burgas refinery, stepping up inspections and security measures. This comes after legal adjustments to facilitate government control and potential sale to a new owner, marking another significant impact of the sanctions on Russian oil enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos in the Skies: Trump Demands Air Traffic Controllers Back

Chaos in the Skies: Trump Demands Air Traffic Controllers Back

 Global
2
High-Stakes Decisions at Delhi High Court: Jaya Bachchan and Yasin Malik Cases

High-Stakes Decisions at Delhi High Court: Jaya Bachchan and Yasin Malik Cas...

 India
3
Canada Loses Measles-Free Status, Sparking Vaccination Debate

Canada Loses Measles-Free Status, Sparking Vaccination Debate

 Global
4
Security Tightened at Arun Jaitley Stadium Following Red Fort Blast

Security Tightened at Arun Jaitley Stadium Following Red Fort Blast

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025