Terror on the Threshold: Red Fort Blast Investigated by Multi-Agency Teams

A fatal blast near Delhi's Red Fort has triggered a sweeping multi-agency investigation, keeping terrorism possibilities open. Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured the public that no potential cause is being dismissed. Eight fatalities have been confirmed, prompting urgent responses from NIA, NSG, and local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:03 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Monday that the fatal blast near Red Fort, which claimed eight lives, is under a comprehensive investigation by various agencies. Terrorism has not been ruled out, with the NIA, NSG, and FSL involved in probing the incident from all possible perspectives.

Shah disclosed that the explosion occurred around 7 pm, damaging multiple vehicles and causing several casualties. The blast, detonating in a Hyundai i20 car near the iconic fort, has spurred a large-scale inquiry with teams working diligently to determine its cause.

In swift response, investigative teams from the Delhi Police Special Cell, Crime Branch, and other major agencies converged on the scene. Shah assured that a conclusion on the blast's origins is expected soon. He has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and plans to conduct a high-level meeting at the Home Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

