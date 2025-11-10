Election Drama in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav's Fiery Criticisms Spark Political Storm

Ahead of the crucial second phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections, Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD leader and Chief Ministerial candidate for the opposition alliance, launched a pointed attack on the Election Commission. Yadav claimed it was acting as an instrument of the ruling BJP, going so far as to say the Commission had 'died.' These comments provoked swift backlash from BJP representatives, who countered that the opposition merely resorts to undermining democratic institutions when election prospects look unfavorable.

As Yadav described his vision for a transformative Bihar at a Patna press conference, leaders of the incumbent NDA, such as Amit Shah and Ravi Shankar Prasad, accused the RJD of having perpetuated the 'jungle raj' of corruption and disarray. Meanwhile, Yadav expressed optimism that the upcoming election marks the end of Bihar's stagnation under two decades of NDA governance, promising economic rejuvenation and infrastructure improvements. Additionally, he underscored the extensive campaign efforts by citing over 170 rally events in nearly every district.

Beyond these rallies, Yadav pointedly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of ignoring corruption among NDA allies while criticizing the opposition. Yadav dismissed the Prime Minister's criticisms as theatrics and challenged him to present a developmental roadmap for Bihar. In contrast, the BJP defended its record, portraying the election as a choice between the chaotic 'jungle raj' of the past and their promise of good governance. As Bihar progresses towards the decisive vote, both sides intensify their narratives, laying out fundamentally different visions for the future of the state.

