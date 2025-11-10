Fair Isaac Corp Eyes Potential Deal with Pulte

Pulte is currently reviewing a potential deal with Fair Isaac Corp, known for their credit score innovations. The discussions center on implementing Fair Isaac's new credit score system, marking a significant move for both firms.

Fair Isaac, a leader in analytics and decision management technology, is eyeing this deal as a way to expand its footprint in financial solutions and reinforce its reputation in the industry.

The strategic review by Pulte reflects a growing interest in leveraging advanced credit scoring technologies to optimize business operations and financial decision making.