Bachatt's $12M Series A Funding Boosts Fintech Innovations

Bachatt, a fintech firm focusing on AI-driven savings and wealth management, has successfully raised USD 12 million in a Series A funding round spearheaded by Accel.

Existing investors such as Lightspeed and InfoEdge Ventures also contributed to this financial injection. The funds will be channeled towards enhancing Bachatt's savings solutions and developing new AI-led wealth and credit products tailored for merchants, from small shopkeepers to major jewelry store owners.

The company, founded by Anugrah Jain and launched in May 2025, has already garnered a user base of over 3 million. It aims to expand to 30 million users within the next two years by offering entry-level savings through debt mutual funds from major financial institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)