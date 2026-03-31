Unleashing Innovations: IIT Bombay & ideaForge Launch 'Who Are the Next Idiots?'

IIT Bombay and ideaForge Technology have announced a new collaboration designed to stimulate innovation among aspiring tech innovators. Through a program called 'Who Are the Next Idiots?', the institutions aim to develop solutions with significant technical and practical relevance.

This six-month initiative is structured to support participants with deep-tech ideas, offering mentorship, evaluation, and potential incubation. Undergraduate and postgraduate students, recent graduates, and early-stage founders are invited to contribute ideas that demonstrate technical acumen and scalability.

The program highlights a rigorous selection process, with participants competing in several stages to showcase their models or prototypes. Furthermore, IIT Bombay offers outreach and incubation support, reinforcing its commitment to fostering an innovative culture alongside industry expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)